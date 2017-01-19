Film screening to showcase foundry history

Stories and memories forged in Kirkintilloch’s iconic industries will be showcased in a unique film being shown later this month.

‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ follows the history of local iron foundries through personal recollections which was made by artist Becky Sik and volunteers Paul Monaghan, Jim Cuzen and Lauren Forrest.

The film is being shown on Thursday, January 26, at 7pm in the Barony Chambers, Cowgate, and entry is free.

It will mark the launch of the Made in Kirkintilloch Project - which is being led by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and East Dunbartonshire Council.

As well as the fascinating film, people can find out more about the Industrial Heritage Centre being created on the upper floor of the rejuvenated Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Made in Kirkintilloch aims to engage the local community with the town’s rich industrial heritage through the display and interpretation of museum and archive collections.

It includes an exciting two-year programme of activities which will take inspiration from the town’s history.

The programme will work with a range of groups and schools across the community - incorporating the expertise of artists and heritage specialists.

Councillor Anne Jarvis, EDLC Trust Chair, said: “The documentary on Kirkintilloch’s foundries is a fascinating glimpse into the past of the town and a fitting way to launch Made in Kirkintilloch - an exciting project which aims to inspire individuals, groups and schools across the community.

“Kirkintilloch has a rich industrial past - from the Lion Foundry and its iconic red telephone boxes to the world-famous Puffers which once sailed the Forth and Clyde Canal.

“I would invite people to go along to the Barony Chambers to find out more about Made in Kirkintilloch and enjoy the documentary on the area’s iron foundries.”

If you would like to be kept up to date on project developments, contact Charlotte Johnson on 0141 578 8729 or e-mail

Charlotte.Johnson@eastdunbarton.gov.uk

You can also follow the project on social media - www.facebook.com/MadeInKirkintilloch or www.twitter.com/MadeInKirky