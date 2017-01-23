Female motorist reports attempted carjack at traffic lights in Bishopbriggs

Police are investigating after a report of a frightening attempted carjack in the early hours in Bishopbriggs.

A female motorist told officers she had a narrow escape as she sat at traffic lights at Springfield Road around 2am on Friday, January 20.

She also posted a warning to fellow female motorists on public Facebook group Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch & Lenzie, which has been widely shared across social media.

It read: “Last night, at 2am I was driving down Springfield Road towards the cross.

“I stopped at the lights next to Quinn’s when I became aware of two men in my rear view mirror charging towards my car from behind the betting shop.

“They were both wearing balaclavas and one of the men tried to grab my door handle.”

She said she immediately hit the accelerator and ran the lights to escape them.

Her post added: “I’m not sure of the seriousness of their intent but I’d just like to warn women driving about Bishopbriggs and surrounding areas at night on their own to keep their cars locked!”

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch confirmed officers had received the report and were investigating.