Fears of a landslide at Lennoxtown after Hurricane Ophelia

A main road through Lennoxtown has been closed by East Dunbartonshire Council because of fears of a landslide after the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia struck the area.

Crow Road has been closed from the Crow Road car park in the Campsie Fells to its junction with Crosshill Street, Lennoxtown.

East Dunbartonshire Council posted on its Facebook page this was a “precautionary measure due to the possibility of a landslide.”

It added: “It is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours until the worst of the weather from ex-hurricane #Ophelia is over. Diversions are in place and updates will be posted here”.