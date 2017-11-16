Fashionably raising cash for cancer charity

An East Dunbartonshire mum who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 has taken to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people.

Audrey Allan (35) was appearing at The Show Scotland – Breast Cancer Care’s annual Fashion Show – in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

The blogger strutted her stuff alongside 21 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits.

Audrey, who finished her treatment last November, said: “Taking part in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show was a huge achievement for me.

“I was asked to make a speech about my breast cancer story which was the most nerve racking thing I have ever done but the standing ovation made it all worthwhile.

“It was amazing to tell the audience about my blog, ‘Cancer with a Smile’, which I have been writing since starting treatment for cancer to help other going through cancer. My dream is to publish a book telling my story to help as many people as possible who are fighting cancer.

“I feel so happy and proud to give back to such a fantastic charity who supported me from the start to the end of my treatment.

“Breast Cancer Care makes sure no one feels alone while going through breast cancer.”

The afternoon show was hosted by broadcaster Fiona Armstrong while the evening show was hosted by journalist and presenter Jackie Bird.

Jackie said: “It has been incredible to host the Breast Cancer Care Scotland Fashion Show.

“The models are an inspiration – not only have they been through breast cancer but they have courageously used their experience to help other people. These are 22 truly amazing women.”

The events raised a total of £150,000 to support the 4,600 people diagnosed with breast cancer in Scotland each year.

Models wore a range of outfits from House of Fraser, their hair was styled by Sassoon Salons, and celebrity make-up artist Sara Hill’s Academy of Make-up added the finishing touches.

Angela Harris, head of Breast Cancer Care Scotland said: “We are delighted to have raised an incredible £150,000 at this year’s Breast Cancer Care Scotland Fashion Show.

“Funds raised will help the charity continue to provide face to face services such as Moving Forward courses and Living with Secondary Breast Cancer sessions for people affected by the disease.

“The Show Scotland is one of Breast Cancer Care Scotland’s biggest fundraisers and this year was extra special as we were celebrating its 15th year.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who came along to show their support for the inspiring women who took to the catwalk and to all those who made this year’s show such a success.”

For care, support and information call Breast Cancer Care’s Nurses free on 0808 800 6000 or visit breastcancercare.org.uk.

You can also find out more about Audrey’s story on Instagram and Facebook at ‘Cancer with a smile’, or you can visit her blog at www.cancerwithasmile.com.