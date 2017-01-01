Fancy a walk with Milngavie Ramblers?

Looking for a new hobby in the New Year?

Why not join Bearsden and Milngavie Ramblers and Hillwalkers for walks – it’s a great opportunity to get out and about, get fit, enjoy the fresh air and make new friends.

Walks are arranged for Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays on most weeks throughout the year.

The next walk is arranged for Monday, January 2 and it will be 5km (3 miles) each way. Meet at Milngavie Station Car Park at 10.30am.

Please visit their website: www.bearsdenandmilngavieramblers.org.uk to find out more about the club and the outings they arrange.

New members will be made most welcome.