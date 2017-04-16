Fair Trade Gavin’s Mill needs more volunteers

Just six weeks after reopening Gavin’s Mill – certainly one of Milngavie’s oldest buildings – now has a new lease of life as a Fair Trade shop and cafe.

Both are almost entirely staffed by volunteers, with all profits going to charity, and things are said to be going so well that more helpers are urgently needed.

Liz Ibbotson, one of the project trustees, said: “Due to its location right next to the Tesco car park and the novelty value of a new venue in the area we were expecting to be quite busy, but the sheer volume of visitors and customers in both shop and café has far exceeded our expectations.

“If anyone has a spare half day a week or more, we would love to hear from them.”

Volunteer Dougie Harrison said: “All our volunteers receive whatever training they need and can work for as few or as many hours as they wish, the choice is entirely theirs.

“It’s a great place to work, and we get a lot of satisfaction knowing that what we do here matters, not just to the people who appreciate the quality Fair Trade goods and services we offer, but also to the local community, and those in the developing world who benefit from the produce we sell.

“We welcome anybody who is curious to visit us and see for themselves what we’re trying to do.”

The café currently sells tea, coffee and genuine home baking, and is about to introduce homemade soup at lunch time.

Anyone interested in volunteering please email volunteer@gavinsmill.org and like our Facebook page so that we can keep you informed.