Fair enough - enjoy an ethical coffee

People are being urged to be fair when they are enjoying a tea or coffee as part of this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight campaign - which runs until March 12.

Fair Trade stalls will be placed in a number of East Dunbartonshire building receptions, and Lenzie Fairtrade Group is holding a special coffee morning on Saturday, March 11 at 10am in Lenzie Union Parish Hall.

Meanwhile a new Fair Trade shop and café - Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie - has been launched.

Council leader Councillor Rhondda Geekie said: “I hope as many people as possible can spare time to support Fairtrade Fortnight.

“This year’s theme is encouraging people to think fairly - and shop accordingly - when they are enjoying a well-deserved break and a cuppa.

“East Dunbartonshire Council is committed to the ethos and values of Fair Trade, and will continue to work with local communities, organisations and traders on this important issue.

“I would like to commend the many individuals, retailers, workplaces, churches, nurseries, schools and local community groups who work tirelessly in support of Fair Trade - helping to make a direct difference to people’s lives around the world.

“In particular, I would like to once again highlight the amazing achievements of The Balmore Trust over so many years.”

The council works closely with East Dunbartonshire Fair Trade Steering Group, as well as Fairtrade Town groups in Lenzie, Bearsden and Milngavie.

It also works with enterprises such as Silver Birch (Scotland) Ltd in Milton of Campsie - a flagship Fair Trade employer in the area - and Milton of Campsie Parish Church Justice and Peace Group.