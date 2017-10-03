Residents are being urged to explore the history of East Dunbartonshire as Scotland prepares to celebrate Heritage Awareness Day.

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust offers a wealth of resources, facilities, events and services locally and are embracing the first-ever event on Friday, October 6.

There will be heritage and arts displays at the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie, the newly-reopened and extended Kilmardinny House will be open to the public, ‘Trails and Tales’ is a local arts and heritage learning programme which engages artists with communities - supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Creative Scotland. The project is creating a series of heritage sculpture trails across East Dunbartonshire which will launch in the new year.

Open Archives - a free drop-in family event being held in Bearsden Community Hub (Lesser Hall) on Tuesday , October 10 from 2.30-5.30pm. On display will be unique drawings, building plans, manuscripts, letters and photographs relating to the Bearsden and Milngavie area. There will also be a children’s treasure hunt with prizes for those taking part.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said, “From Romans and Puffers, to paintings and fascinating pieces from the past, East Dunbartonshire has a distinctive and fascinating heritage.

“The Council works with EDLC Trust to provide a wide range of facilities, resources and services locally. Why not find out more and help to celebrate this special day.”