Experts examine torched car found in Bishopbriggs

Forensic experts continue to examine a burned out car discovered in Bishopbriggs which may be linked to a horrific attack.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed while driving near the M8 motorway in Glasgow early yesterday.

Yesterday, detectives discovered two torched cars - one abandoned at Balmuildy Road, which may be linked to the horrific attack.

Steven ‘Bonzo’ Daniel, was attacked shortly after midnight yesterday on Craighall Street near to Dobbie’s Loan at the slip road to the M8.

He was stabbed following a high speed chase involving two other vehicles

The incident, originally thought by police to be a shooting, due to Daniel’s horrific injuries, has now been established as a stabbing.

Officers later issued a clarification.

The victim is thought to be a nephew of gangland figure Jamie Daniel, who died last year after a battle with cancer.

Forensic experts are examining two cars which were found shortly after the incident. Both had been set on fire.

A black Audi vehicle was found in Forge Street, Germiston, and a silver Volkswagen vehicle was recovered in Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs.