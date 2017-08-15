Euston warning to Scottish passengers

Passengers travelling from Scotland who use Euston station to travel to and from London are reminded to avoid rail travel for two days over the August bank holiday while work takes place to prepare for Britain’s new high speed railway.

No trains will run in or out of Euston on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August while a major power supply to the station is rerouted by Network Rail on behalf of HS2 Ltd. Passengers are urged to not travel on those days unless essential.

The Euston shutdown will impact all services on the West Coast main line including trains serving Glasgow and Edinburgh. All services on other routes, including trains into King’s Cross, are expected to be extremely busy. Passengers are unlikely to get a seat unless they have reserved where possible, they may need to change trains and queuing systems may be in place at busy stations.

Those returning from the Edinburgh Festival, the Royal Tattoo or other events are encouraged to travel outside of the 26 and 27 August if possible.

While trains are not running into Euston, Network Rail will also be completing significant maintenance and improvements elsewhere as part of its national Railway Upgrade Plan.

Antonia Buckland, high speed rail sponsorship director for Network Rail, said: “The advice to passengers planning travel to or from Euston station this bank holiday is clear: plan your journeys on days other than Saturday and the Sunday and only travel by train on those days if absolutely essential. If you do travel, trains will be busier than usual, journeys will take longer and unless you have reserved one, you won’t be guaranteed a seat.

“Travel between Scotland, the north west, West Midlands and London on the Saturday and Sunday is discouraged and the whole rail industry - Network Rail, HS2 Ltd and train operators - is working together to give passengers plenty of warning and information about the planned disruption.”

The HS2 preparation work, part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan, involves relocating a key power supply at Euston station to clear the way for future HS2-related work - an important early step towards delivering the first phase of the high speed line between the West Midlands and London.

Rob Carr, programme director, HS2 Ltd, said: “HS2 is working closely with Network Rail to deliver a brand new high speed railway that will boost the UK’s economy and revolutionise rail travel in the UK - increasing capacity and better connecting cities in the Midlands and the north to each other, as well as to London.

“As a part of our extensive construction programme we are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and appreciate the understanding of all passengers who are affected by the two day closure of Euston station.”

Peter Broadley, executive director for customer, operations and safety at Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: “We know upgrade works can impact on people’s travel plans, particularly over a bank holiday weekend. There will be no trains to or from London Euston on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, and we expect our services to be extremely popular on Friday 25 and Monday 28 August. If customers choose to travel, we strongly recommend they book their tickets in advance, make a seat reservation and allow longer getting to their destination. Customers should also double-check the National Rail Enquiries and our website before travelling.”

Customers requiring mobility assistance are urged to book help in advance with their train operators. All customers are urged to check on www.nationalrail.co.uk for the very latest travel information. Further detail on these works can be found at www.nationalrail.co.uk/eustonworks.