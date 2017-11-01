Escaped prisoner spotted near village

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an escaped prisoner who was last seen near Muirhead.

Walter Bett (39) who absconded yesterday (Tuesday, October 31), whilst on an external work placement from HMP Barlinnie.

He was last seen at approximately 8.25am yesterday morning in the vicinity of Crow Wood Golf course, Muirhead, Glasgow.

He is described as 5ft 8 in height, of stocky build, with short receding brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black padded jacket , striped navy top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers with red laces and sole, grey baseball cap and carrying a rucksack.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach Mr Bett if they see him but to contact police.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact Cumbernauld Police Station via 101, or in an emergency, then on 999. Please quote reference number 0965/31/10/17.

Alternatively, CRIMESTOPPERS can be called in confidence on 0800 555 111.