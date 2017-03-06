War memorials are standing proud

War memorials in Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown have been returned to their

former glory, thanks to great partnership working.

The Centenary Memorials Restoration Fund (CMRF) and East Dunbartonshire Council joined forces to give these well-loved monuments a complete makeover.

The CMRF - which is administered by War Memorials Trust on behalf of Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Government - awarded nearly £90,000 of funding to the conservation and repair works with the Council contributing another £30,000.

Work began on the Kirkintilloch War Memorial - located at the entrance to Peel Park - back in July, while the Campsie War Memorial in Lennoxtown was next, with work being carried out throughout October.

To help inform a comprehensive programme of works, conservation surveys were commissioned by the Council and supported by the CMRF. These assessed the current condition of the memorials and identified the works required.

At Kirkintilloch War Memorial this included cleaning and treating the six bronze plaques, repairing and repainting the four ironwork gates and re-pointing the whole memorial with lime mortar while the Campsie War Memorial needed cleaning and re-pointing, as well as repair work to its ironwork gates and stonework.

Once the conservation specialists, were on-site in Kirkintilloch they discovered that originally the memorial had gold leaf work which had gradually disappeared over the years.

This has been reinstated so that the war memorial now closely resembles what it would have looked like when it was first unveiled in 1925.

Councillor Stewart MacDonald, Convenor of Neighbourhood Services, said: “This work has dramatically improved these two war memorials, ensuring they are fitting tributes to the residents of East Dunbartonshire who paid the ultimate price fighting for their country.

“These memorials provide people with a place to go and pay their respects. I could not be more impressed with the work which has been carried out and it is especially poignant it has happened during this time, as we mark the centenary of the First World War.”

These historical structures now incorporate a very modern crime-fighting security system called SmartWater. All bronze work on both memorials is now coated with this new forensically traceable DNA liquid.