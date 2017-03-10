Shared space rethink is “as crucial as ever” says MSP

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has repeated her calls for safety crossing to be reinstated at Kirkintilloch’s controversial shared space scheme.

It comes after East Dunbartonshire Council announced the near completion of the divisive project in the town centre.

While welcoming the reopening of Cowgate, Ms Mackay has slammed the council for “ignoring the pleas of the most vulnerable in the community”.

Ms Mackay said: “Everyone will be glad the town centre in Kirkintilloch is no longer a building site – but the fact vulnerable pedestrians are still at risk at Catherine Street is incredibly frustrating for many of my constituents.

“No one is asking for major changes, but just the reinstallation of traffic lights and safe crossings that can be navigated by constituents with guide dogs, the elderly, disabled and vulnerable members of the community.”