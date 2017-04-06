Recycling bins to be relocated elsewhere

The West Carlston Garden Centre in Torrance closed last week, meaning residents will no longer be able to access the recycling centre located there.

The council is working hard to find an alternative location for the recycling banks in the town, but in the interim residents are being asked to temporarily use alternative recycling sites in Bishopbriggs, located at Asda, the Co-op in Lennoxtown, or the Mavis Valley Recycling Centre.

East Dunbartonshire Council has some of the highest recycling rates in the country and the site at West Carlston Garden Centre was well used.

The council are now actively looking for an alternative site in Torrance where recycling facilities can be located.