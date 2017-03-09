Plans for Lenzie train station unveiled

Proposals for the redesign of the station forecourt and public space to the north of Lenzie train station are now on display and online.

The designs have been developed after extensive engagement with local residents and visitors - undertaken by East Dunbartonshire Council and Sustrans Scotland as part of the Lenzie Street Design Project.

Proposals include:

- Redesign of the station forecourt to improve accessibility and encourage more people to travel to and from the station by walking and cycling, and public transport.

- Redesign of the public space and road in front of the shops and businesses on Kirkintilloch Road, and adjacent junction with Heath Avenue and Garngaber Avenue to improve accessibility and make it feel safer and a more attractive place to spend time in or travel through.

The project partners - East Dunbartonshire Council and Sustrans Scotland - are now seeking feedback on the design proposals. There are a number of ways you can find out more and get involved:

Visit the project website https://lenzieproposals.commonplace.is/ where comments can be submitted and viewed anonymously by others.

View the proposals at Lenzie Library on Alexander Street and on the community council noticeboard outside the old Royal Bank site in the station forecourt.

Feedback forms will be available at the library for anyone wishing to comment.

Finally, a drop-in event will be held on Wednesday 15 March at Lenzie Public Hall near to the Co-op on Kirkintilloch Road, between 3pm and 8pm. The design proposals will be available to view, feedback will be sought and there will be an opportunity to talk through the options with members of the project team.

Paul Ruffles, Project Coordinator, Sustrans Scotland, said: “We’ve been delighted with the high levels of feedback and the creativity and passion that local people have expressed about Lenzie since the launch of the project in September 2016.

“We’d encourage anyone with an interest in the village to take the time to view the proposals and let us know what you think through the feedback opportunities, project website or by attending the event on 15 March.”

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration at the Council, said: “The aim of the project is to enhance public spaces in the village, make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to walk, cycle and access facilities in the area, and improve access to public transport.

“Our work with Sustrans complements the Council’s Active Travel Strategy - which promotes projects making it easier to walk and cycle, as well as encouraging the use of public transport.

“I hope as many people as possible continue to engage with this initiative as it takes shape.”

To keep up to date with the latest news as the project develops, please visit www.sustrans.org.uk/Lenzie or to view the feedback received on Commonplace, please visit: https://lenzieproposals.commonplace.is/