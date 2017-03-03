Lenzie Park lands national award

Lenzie’s Coronation Gardens has been awarded Showcase Centenary Field 2016 status at the Fields in Trust Awards.

The site in Lenzie was one of only eight nationwide awarded the prestigious title, and the only one from Scotland.

The Centenary Fields programme, launched in 2014, is part of an initiative run by the national charity, in partnership with Poppyscotland.

Coronation Gardens includes herbaceous borders, shrub beds and specimen trees. In 2014 a poppy meadow was created as part of the World War Commemorations.

A newly designed memorial sculpture depicting growing poppy flowers by Iain Chalmers from Chainsaw Creations was also added, along with an inscribed wooden bench.

The garden was praised for marking “the sacrifices made by so many in World War I whilst looking to the future through a living remembrance.”