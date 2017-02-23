Commuter misery as Storm Doris closes M80

Drivers are facing major disruption this morning as Storm Doris lashed Scotland with 90mph winds and blizzards.

The M80 was shut northbound after Junction 5 at Achinkilns and southbound from Junction 9 Bannockburn due to snow.

Traffic queued back, past Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs, onto the M8.

Drivers skidded in the icy conditions, and some drivers are reported to have abandoned their vehicles.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to stay with their vehicles to avaoid making the situation worse.

They tweeted: “If you are on the #M80 , Do not leave your vehicle! Police are working with Gritters to reopen on the carriageway as soon as possible.”

A Met Office amber “be prepared” snow warning covers a large swathe of southern and central Scotland until 6pm.