Changes to bin collections over Easter weekend

East Dunbartonshire residents are being advised of slight changes to their recycling, food and garden waste collection services on Good Friday (14 April) and Easter Monday (17 April).

All general waste collections will operate as normal, however, residents who receive a collection of recycling, food or green waste on a Friday or Monday will experience a delay in service, with collections taking place a day or two later than usual. All Saturday and Sunday collections will remain unchanged.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “We have aimed to minimise any disruption to residents, but the holiday weekend will have a slight effect on recycling, food and green waste collections.

“If your recycling, food or green waste bin is normally collected on a Friday, it will now be done on Saturday or Sunday. If it’s normally on a Monday, we will collect it on Tuesday or Wednesday. Householders should present their bins for collection as usual and leave them kerbside until they are uplifted.

“We will do our best to notify residents via our website and social media. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information, call the council’s contact centre on 0300 123 4510.