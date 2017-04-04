Army of volunteers give park a spring clean

The Friends of Springburn Park had a litter pick on Saturday, April 1, with over 20 volunteers taking part in the spring clean.

The newly reformed group had a little help from Glasgow City Council’s Environmental Task Force, who provided them with gloves, litter pickers and bin bags.

The team of volunteers covered the full park and filled over 40 bags with rubbish in just two hours.

The weather stayed dry for the volunteers and refreshments were provided afterwards for all those who took part.

This litter pick is just the first step in what the committee would like to be a positive future for the park.

In 1892 Springburn Park was the last of Glasgow’s great Victorian parks to be be opened.

As a result it had all of the best features of parks from across the city at that time.

The Friends of Springburn Park was reformed in 2016 after a number of steering group meetings, with the group aiming to support and protect the environmental amenities and recreational facilities of the park, as well as rekindle a sense of community around it.

If you would like to find out more about the Friends of Springburn Park and get involved you can ‘like’ their Facebook page facebook.com/Springburnpark or visit their newly launched website SpringburnPark.com