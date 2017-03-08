Anger as developers chop down trees

Planning chiefs have said they are powerless to stop a developer ripping up trees in preparation for a housing project that was rejected by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Muir Homes was denied planning permission to build seven houses next to the Larkfield Centre at the junction of Initiative Road and Garngaber Road, in Lenzie, last November.

The developer has lodged an appeal which is due to be heard later this month.

But local residents were shocked to see workmen turn up on the site on Monday (March 6) to start chopping down mature trees.

The Herald received several calls from people slamming the company for starting work on “the presumption that they would win the appeal”, with some questioning if they were allowed to remove the trees.

But it was confirmed soon after that the company were acting within the law - as the trees are not protected.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “The council’s planning service has confirmed that the trees within the site are not subject to a Tree Preservation Order or within a Conservation Area, therefore the land owner does not require planning permission to cut them down.”