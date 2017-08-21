Enjoy a great day at Westerton Gala - coming soon!

Westerton’s annual gala day will have a flavour of magic this year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

The gala day, on Saturday, September 2, will once again start with a one mile fun run starting from Wheatfield road (register for the run from 10.45-11.15am).

Zumba instructor Caroline will be leading a fun warm up. The run starts at 11.30am.

Michelle Pagett, event spokesperson, said: “The optional fancy dress theme for the fun run is Harry Potter so we hope to see plenty of Harrys, Rons and Herminones.

“Westerton Gala Day aims to bring people of all ages together to have fun and celebrate local community life.

“It also provides charities and local groups with an opportunity to raise their profile and raise funds.

“It is organised by a dedicated group of volunteers and promises to be a great day for everyone so please come along and support it.”

The run registration and the route will be manned by volunteers from the Maryhill Harriers.

Last year 180 runners of all ages and abilities took part. It’s free and every runner gets a medal.

Straight after the fun run at 11.45am there will be a musical parade, led by Parkhall Pipes and Drums, from Wheatfield Road to the stage on the large field behind the community centre.

Following the crowning of the gala queen, Simply Rod -a tribute to Rod Stewart - will open the stage entertainment.

There will also be plenty of indoor and outdoor fun Gala activities for all ages in the community hall, library, tennis club, brownie hut, bowling club and out on the field.

Michelle added: “Visitors can look forward to archery, inflatables, a wand shop, fantastic beasts, face painting, magician, a dog agility course, tennis activities, Creation Station, a Harry Potter themed bake off, a BBQ, craft stalls, tea room, performances and lots, lots more.

“You can also buy a prime British beef burger provided by Top of the Hill butchers with choices of cheese and various sauces and toppings.

“The brownie hut will be selling delicious tea and cake and the bowling club will be selling cocktails.”

Wristbands for activities such as the inflatables cost £5. Under 3s - £3. Tiny babies don’t need a wristband. They will be available to buy at the fun run registration or at the community hall and field.

For more information about The Great Gala Bake Off, the one mile fun run and other gala day activities visit the Facebook page Facebook.com/westertongaladay

Volunteers are still needed for some roles on the day such as manning stalls, selling wristbands, setting up, packing up, manning the inflatables etc. If you would like to help at the event please send a message through their Facebook page or email westertongaladay@gmail.com