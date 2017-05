A General Election hustings has been cancelled following events in Manchester.

The Woodhill Residents’ Group hustings was due to take place this evening (Wednesday, May 24) at Bishopbriggs Academy.

Group chair Donald Macdonald said: “With the suspension of campaigning due to the Manchester bombing, the hustings scheduled for this evening at Bishopbriggs Academy have been cancelled.

“We are not intending to reschedule this event.”