Election countdown starts from Monday

Monday is the last day in which you can register to vote for the forthcoming June 8 General Election, when registration ceases at midnight.

Only people who are registered by Monday (May 22) will be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice when polling stations open on Thursday, June 8.

You can register online - visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote for more information.

At this election, voters will make their choice by placing one X in one box.

The towns and villages of East Dunbartonshire are represented by two constituencies:

In the East Dunbartonshire County Constituency (which includes Bishopbriggs, Bearsden, Milngavie and part of Kirkintilloch) the candidates are:

Callum McNally – Scottish Labour Party

Sheila Mechan - Scottish Conservative & Unionist

John Nicolson – Scottish National Party (SNP)

Jo Swinson – Scottish Liberal Democrats

In the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East Constituency (which includes Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Twechar and the eastern part of Kirkintilloch) the candidates are:

Rod Ackland - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Elisha Fisher - Scottish Labour Party

Stephen Charles Johnston - Scottish Conservative & Unionist

Stuart Campbell McDonald - Scottish National Party (SNP)

oCarl Dean Pearson – UKIP

Council chief executive Gerry Cornes, who is the Returning Officer for East Dunbartonshire. said: “We have just had council elections where voters had to place numbers on their ballot papers, but for the General Election it is simply one cross in one box.

“I want to see as many people as possible exercise their right to vote on June 8, so this is a final reminder to make sure you are registered.”

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote and would like to check, you can contact the Electoral Registration Officer for East Dunbartonshire by calling 0800 980 0471 or e-mailing Ero-edc@dab-vjb.gov.uk