Eilidh’s next year of study is full of Eastern Promise

Eilidh McConnell, a sixth year pupil at Douglas Academy in Milngavie, has won a scholarship to study and work in China next year.

Eilidh, who will defer her University place for a year, competed with other Scottish pupils and was interviewed in Strathclyde University for the place. The opportunity is offered by the Confucious Institute of Scotland which seeks to promote Chinese language and culture in Scotland.

Douglas Academy offers Mandarin as a language option to pupils and Eilidh is studying the language to prepare for her trip.

Eilidh said: “I’m overjoyed. The school has been an amazing support to me. I couldn’t have got there without the encouragement of my teachers.”