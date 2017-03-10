Eight causes gain from business cash

Chryston & Muirhead Business Community (CMBC) have donated £2,000 to eight local worthy causes – each of which receives £250.

The group had originally intended to support only four good causes, but unanimously decided to back all eight after hearing what they do.

Group chairman Ian Osborne, of McEwan Osborne Building Contractors, said: “When you hear in more detail about the work that these people are putting in, many on a voluntary basis, it really

brings home the tremendous community spirit that is present in the Muirhead and Chryston area.

“The financial support that the group’s members are able to provide will go some way to support the various activities of these good causes which in-turn will help support many people from our community”.

The groups to benefit are – St Barbara’s Youth Club, Bedlay Community Football Club, Chryston & Muirhead Gala Day, Special Olympics Scotland West, 1st Chryston Boys Brigade, Chryston High School, Chryston Church an P.A.L.S Group.