Egg-sellent Easter fun at Dobbies

If you are looking for something to do over the Easter holidays, there are a few special events happening at Dobbie Milngavie in the coming weeks.

Easter Egg Hunts are taking place in store from April 3-17.

Little ones will be challenged to find five brightly coloured eggs hidden around the store – they could be anywhere from the foodhall to the hanging baskets, toy department to the indoor plants.

Lucky kids who find all five eggs will receive a chocolate bunny treat to take home and enjoy.

For a morning packed with fun and games, children will also love Dobbies Easter Bunny Breakfasts.

This festive treat includes a tasty four item hot breakfast, complete with toast and a soft drink, followed by Easter activities, hosted by Dobbies very own Easter Bunny before leaving with some Easter chocolate.

To book your place go to www.dobbies.com/restaurant/easter-bunny-breakfast/.

Throughout the Easter break, in-store horticultural experts will also be on hand to offer hints and tips for the best plants – both indoor and outdoor – for Spring.