Wester Cleddens Primary is top of the form

Bishopbriggs Wester Cleddens Primary School has been handed a glowing “report card” by inspectors,

They particularly praise the leadership, drive and “unswerving commitment” of the head teacher.

The school is said to benefit from a sense of community and common purpose, encouraged by staff “who work very well as a team to create a positive ethos and stimulating learning environment.”

Inspectors also highlight courteous, respectful children who have a positive attitude to learning, and

highly effective approaches to inclusion, wellbeing and equality that result in children feeling very well supported and able to achieve.

Areas needing further improvement include ensuring that all children are provided with appropriately challenging learning activities across the curriculum.

However the report says inspectors are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

East Dunbartonshire Council will inform parents and carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.