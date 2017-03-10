The future is bright for East Dunbartonshire pupils

More East Dunbartonshire school leavers are going on to further education or employment than ever before.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show that in 2015-16, 97.5 per cent went onto ‘positive destinations’ after leaving school – an increase of 0.7 per cent in the past year, and up 2.5 per cent since 2011-12.

A total of 61 per cent of leavers went into higher education, whilst 17 per cent went into employment in 2015-16.

MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, Rona Mackay, said: “I’m delighted to see 97.5 per cent of school leavers in East Dunbartonshire now going to positive destinations such as employment, training, university or college after leaving school.

“This shows the continued progress the Scottish Government is making to give young people across East Dunbartonshire the best start in life.”