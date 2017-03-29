Sports have been high on the agenda at the High School

It’s been a right busy old time recently for sporting enthusiasts at the High School of Glasgow with the boys rugby 1st XV and the girls’ hockey 1st X1 squads on 5-day tour in Portugal next week.

Both teams have matches in the Lisbon area against local teams, including rugby 1st XV playing a Portugal Under 18 XV select.

This will be the first games for the girl’s hockey X1 since winning the Scottish Schools Hockey Plate in a penalty decider final against Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon’s College.

In football news, footballing twins, Georgia and Mhairi Crooks (14) from Bearsden, are in the Scottish Schools Under 15 girl’s football team squad.

Georgia and Mhairi - third year pupils at the High School - will be in Dublin next month with the team for the Bob Docherty Tournament playing games against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Both girls have just returned from a warm weather training camp in Jersey with the team in preparation for the internationals.

First year High School pupil Anya Maclean (12) from Bearsden is making an impact in the British Cross Country series.

In the CAU Inter-County Championships in Loughborough last week, Anya finished 17th in the individuals Under 13 girls cross country race, only eleven seconds off the top ten finishers.

Anya was also selected by Scottish Athletics for the West District team against county teams from England, Wales and Ireland.

Last month she won gold and silver medals at the Glasgow and Scottish Schools Cross Country Championships.

And the school were delighted to learn three girls have been selected for the Under 16 Scotland hockey team squads.

Georgia Crooks from Bearsden and Lucy Williamson from Anniesland have been selected for the Under 16 Scotland team for its match against Wales next month.

Charlotte Simmers from Gartocharn is in the Under 16 Scotland development hockey squad and is in the Netherlands over Easter for the HDM International tournament.

And, if all goes to plan it looks certain that the school wil have to dust off some more space in the cup cabinets in the next few months.