Slideshow: saying goodbye to Auchinairn and Woodhill primaries

Pupils, parents and staff bid a fond farewell to four primary schools last week as a new era of education began in East Dunbartonshire.

St Agatha’s and St Flannan’s primaries in Kirkintilloch, closed their doors for the last time, with pupils set to move to a new merged school after the Easter holidays.

Auchinairn Primary held a leaving party

Holy Trinity Primary has been built on the former St Flannan’s site at a cost of £8million.

Both schools held a number of events to celebrate the closures, including a balloon release at St Agatha’s and a fun day at St Flannan’s.

Meanwhile events were held in Bishopbriggs to mark the final days of Woodhill Primary and Auchinairn Primary, with pupils moving to the new Thomas Muir Primary after the break.

