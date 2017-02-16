School is planning a trip down memory lane to say goodbye

Staff at St Agatha’s Primary, in Kirkintilloch, are looking for people to help them say a fond farewell to the school.

Pupils will be moving to the new Holy Trinity Primary after the Easter holidays and to commemorate the school’s history, staff and pupils are planning a farewell celebration on Thursday, March 30.

There will be a fun day for pupils and present staff and, between 5pm and 8pm, there will be an open evening for past and present pupils, parents and the local community to have their last chance to wander down memory lane.

They’d like to hear from any former pupils or staff who have photos, memorabilis or stories about the school.

Email office@st-agathas.e-dunbarton.sch.uk or hand in any items to the office at the school.