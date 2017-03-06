New schools are still on track

Ambitious plans for four new primary schools in North Lanarkshire have taken a significant step forward.

Members of the council’s ‘Schools and Centres 21 Group’ have recommended a £53million funding package for schools to be built in Chryston and Gartcosh, with four existing schools brought together in new shared campuses in Bellshill and Newmains.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of education, said: “The third phase of our school renewal programme has identified four new primary school projects, worth up to £53 million.

“If approved, these proposals would see new school buildings for Chryston Primary School and Gartcosh Primary School.

“These plans are incredibly exciting and will make a positive difference to pupils, staff and the wider communities they serve.

“The latest projects, while still subject to committee approval, demonstrate North Lanarkshire Council’s vision and commitment to renewing and improving our school and community facilities.”

Audrey Burke, head teacher of Chryston Primary School, said: “We welcome the announcement of a proposed new build for Chryston Primary and look forward to a new space where we can continue the good work and relations with our parents and the wider community in further developing learning, raising attainment and preparing our children for the future.”