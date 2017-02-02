Masterchef winner is cooking good for nursery kids

Things were cooking good for youngsters at a local nursery school last week when they got a surprise visit from Masterchef champ Gary Maclean.

Gary, from Robroyston, found his culinary skills tested to the limit by the discerning 3-5 year-olds at Auchinloch Nursery – tougher than any judge on the hit TV cooking show!

Masterchef visit

But the 15 young food critics were soon won over by his tasty haggis and neep ‘boats’, to celebrate Rabbie Burns’ birthday. Afterwards, Gary (45) told the Herald: “Food should be fun and I firmly believe kids should be taught to cook as early as possible.”

Early Years Worker Gill Nelson said: “We are delighted Gary came along today.”