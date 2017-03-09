Lenzie Meadow Primary School’s outdoor areas completed

Six months on from the opening of Lenzie Meadow Primary School and nursery class, the finishing touches have been put to the outdoor areas.

The new £11.5m school and nursery – built on the site of Lenzie Moss Primary to replace it and Lenzie Primary – is home to more than 560 children.

And now that the old Lenzie Moss building has been demolished, the site has been cleared, the landscaping has been completed and the outdoor play areas are looking ship shape.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie and local Councillors visited the school to see the finished works and talk to pupils six months into the life of the new school.

She said: “The school and its grounds are looking wonderful and it was great to see the building bustling with children, using all the flexible learning spaces. It is always interesting to watch a building like this progress from the sod-cutting through to a day like today when it is in full swing.”

The school’s landscape design give pupils space to play, learn and take part in sports. It includes a 60mx40m 3G pitch, a basketball court, gardens, woodland, shelter and seating – all with the aim of supporting active play and outdoor learning.

Gabriel (P7), Chair of the Pupil Council said: “All the boys and girls have settled well into Lenzie Meadow and we have loved making new friends. It is really good to get more space in the outdoor areas. I know the pupils are looking forward to using the pitches daily and we are excited about all of the different opportunities we will be given to learn new things, using the outdoor environment.”