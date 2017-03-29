High school pipe bands are award winners at championship competition

The High School of Glasgow’s junior pipe band and innovative Fusion Band were delighted to find they had been awarded prizes at the 2017 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships in Edinburgh this month.

The Fusion Band - which brings together the pipes and drums with other instruments - came third, following their performance of an original number “Slave Ship Zong”.

The Junior Pipe Band, who were entering the championships for the first time, also received a very credible third place in their category.

Both bands were awarded a championship shield and a cash prize to further promote pipes and drums in the school.

Eighty five schools across the country took part in this year’s Scottish Championships, the only competition of its kind in the world.