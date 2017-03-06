Fire course teaches pupils some valuable life skills

Fire staff threw their doors open to a group of youngsters for a working week recently to teach them about life in the emergency services.

Pupils from St Ninian’s High School, Lenzie Academy and Kirkintilloch High School all took part in the pioneering ‘Fire Reach’ course at Kirkintilloch Fire Station.

Kirkintilloch Fire Station school event

The teenagers spent five days at the station, from 9am and 3pm, learning about all aspects of the fire service, with police officers also taking part in the scheme.

The week culminated with the students displaying their new skills in a presentation in front of their families and invited guests in the drill yard of the fire station.

The aims of the course include improving health, employability, self-discipline, confidence. leadership qualities and communications skills.

Those taking part also leaqrn about fre safety and first aid skills.

A course spokesperson said: One of the main aims of the course is to try and change attitudes and perceptions of young people by showing them life skills and responsibilities.

“This is achieved by providing a programme, which includes the essential elements of first aid, use of operational equipment such as hoses, all within a disciplined environment.

“Other essential elements of the course are punctuality, good attendance, general appearance and demeanour.”

While on the course the youngsters were given responsibility for the personal protective clothing issued for the duration of the course, maintaining the centre and equipment used, and for taking care of any invited guests

At the end of the courset he successful pupils received a certificate and a portfolio of work.

Kirkintilloch Station Manager Neil Willerton said: “The students have been really enthusiastic and thrown themselves into learning about fire safety in the home and also road safety as they may soon be the young drivers on our roads.

“They are also given instruction in First Aid and how they can assist in keeping their homes safe.

“The week culminates with a display of their skills in front of family and guests.

“This course is a fantastic example of Partnership working between Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and East Dunbartonshire Council.”