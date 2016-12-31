East Dunbartonshire apprentices up for national awards

Two hard working apprentices from East Dunbartonshire Council have been shortlisted for national awards.

Allan Campbell, an apprentice electrician, and Paul Don, whose apprenticeship is in Construction Management, have been shortlisted in separate categories at the APSE Scotland Building & Housing Apprentice of the Year Awards 2017.

This is not the first time Allan and Paul have been thrust into the spotlight to have their hard work and talent recognised.

Allan was previously a runner-up at these same awards in 2015 while just a few months ago Paul won his category at the UK-wide APSE awards.

Paul (21), from Bishopbriggs, is a second year Construction Management apprentice who impressed judges with his commitment and positive attitude.

He is nominated in the non-trade category. He was Student of the Year while achieving his HNC in Building Services Engineering at North Glasgow College and had two university places open to him.

Keen to get out into the world of work and put his skills to use, he opted instead to take on a four year council apprenticeship.

Paul said: “I always struggled at school then found out at secondary school that I have Dyslexia and Mears-Irlene. It just made we want to achieve more.

“I am loving my time at the council and am still reeling from my APSE UK award and can’t believe I’ve been shortlisted for the Scottish awards now.”

Allan Campbell (19), is a third year apprentice electrician whose maturity and wide range of skills and experience got him recognised.

He is nominated in the 2nd Year apprentice category. He attended Bishopbriggs Academy where he achieved first class grades and was expected to go on to University by everyone who knew him.

He didn’t believe full-time education was the right route for him and instead applied to the council scheme to get involved in flagship projects like new schools and community facilities.

Allan added: “Despite getting good grades at school I couldn’t see myself going onto University.

“When I heard about the council apprenticeship I thought I’d enjoy the mix of working, learning on the job and studying – while getting paid.

“I feel lucky to have been accepted onto the programme and am chuffed to be up for another award.”

They will attend a two-day industry conference in February which culminates in a glittering awards night at the Hilton Dunblane Hydro, where they will learn their fate.

Council leader Rhondda Geekie is thrilled that the council’s strong team of apprentices is continuing its winning ways. She said: “We invest heavily in our apprenticeship programme as I believe it is important to give local young people an opportunity to embark on a career which allows them to learn, study and earn at the same time.

“It is a hugely popular scheme and over the last three years we have had the privilege of taking on 35 talented young people who have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. I am delighted that Allan and Paul have been shortlisted again as they are both exceptional young men who bring talent, enthusiasm and lots of energy to their roles. I wish them both the best of luck at the awards in February.”