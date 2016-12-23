Classes with strings attached

Pupils in eight primary schools across Bearsden and Milngavie have been attending classes with a difference – puppet workshops designed to unlock creativity.

The charity, ‘Out of the Box,’ worked with Scripture Union Scotland to run the sessions which involved being taught how to operate a puppet, as well as performance skills.

Kenny McKie, of Scripture Union Scotland, said: “We do a lot of work with schools helping them deliver the aims of the Curriculum for Excellence. Using puppets is a fun way to engage children and to allow them to explore issues they face in their daily lives.”