Childminders asked to help shape future of Early Years Service

Childminders in East Dunbartonshire are being invited to work with the Council to help shape the future of Early Years provision in the area as it expands.

Earlier this year the Council agreed it Early Years Strategic Plan 2017-2020 as it prepares to increase the hours on offer to local families.

It is gearing up to provide 1140 hours free early learning and childcare to all 3 and 4 year olds by 2020, an increase on the 600 hours currently delivered.

Chief Education Officer, Jacqui MacDonald said, “Various models of delivery are being scoped out and developed in consultation with parents, colleagues and partners. We’d like to hear from childminders and listen to their experience of the sector together with their ideas for the future.”

Details of the consultation event are:

· Date: Wednesday 7 June 2017

· Time: 6.30-8pm

· Venue: Bishopbriggs Academy, Wester Cleddens Road, Bishopbriggs, G64 1HZ

Jacqui MacDonald continued, “This event is a chance for childminders to hear about the Council’s plans and play their part in shaping what happens next.”