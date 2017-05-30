Charity seeks men or women to train for antenatal roles

The NCT is seeking men and women in Glasgow to study on its foundation degree in order to be trained in supporting parents in the area through pregnancy and early parenthood.

NCT, the UK’s largest charity for parents, seeks students to qualify as antenatal teachers, breastfeeding counsellors, postnatal practitioners and doulas.

Virginia Campbell, Head of NCT College, said: “We particularly need practitioners in Glasgow to support parents in the area so we’d love to see more local men or women signing up for the course. They can qualify for a variety of roles from antenatal practitioners to mother and baby yoga teachers.

“Being an NCT practitioner is a great way to work with new mums and dads on their journey through pregnancy and the early days of parenthood, and it can be an extremely rewarding role.”

NCT’s foundation degree, accredited by the University of Worcester, is delivered flexibly through nationwide tutorials and study days, online and self-directed learning.

Anyone who requires further information can visit: https://www.nct.org.uk/nct-college or contact Juliana Beardsmore, NCT’s Admissions Manager by e-mailing admissions@nct.org.uk or calling 0208 752 2453 / 01905 542 477.

Applicants can study either full-time or part-time to suit family and other commitments. NCT offers a range of financial support packages and offers many bursaries to reduce the cost of training, some of which reduce fees by up to 70 per cent.