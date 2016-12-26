A positive way to end the year on a high

The learning and achievements of 29 young people in East Dunbartonshire was recognised at the Positive Achievements Winter Awards ceremony recently.

The latest participants took part in range of programmes delivered through Positive Achievements, a service funded by East Dunbartonshire Council and the Big Lottery.

Positive Achievements supports targeted young people and learners from across East Dunbartonshire into sustainable destinations by accessing jobs, education, training and volunteering opportunities.

The valuable experiences the young people and learners gain prepares them for progression onto national training courses, applying for college courses, as well as CV and job interview preparation for the wider world of work and voluntary sector.

Friends and family came to congratulate the latest graduates who gained accredited qualifications through some of the following courses;

· A five week Summer Step Up Programme

· An 18 week School Leaver programme for young people age 15 - 16 who are still attending school,

· Two 13 week JET (Jobs, Education and Training) programmes for young people aged 16-20 who have already left school

· A 14 week Posi+ programme for learners aged 19 - 30 with additional support needs and/or mild to moderate learning disabilities

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie presented the participants with their portfolios at a ceremony in Hillhead Community Centre, in Kirkintilloch, and was very impressed by the level of achievement this term.

She said: “The skills and experiences gained through Positive Achievements is diverse and ranges from cooking skills, to conservation work – it is very impressive.

“A number of young people from the school leaver and JET programmes also participated in a self-catering five day residential trip near Aviemore and for the first time the Posi+ programme participated in a very successful four day residential trip to Gartmore House near Aberfoyle.

“It was lovely to hear all about it from the participants as part of the ceremony.”

She continued, “It is always a great pleasure to be part of these awards ceremonies recognising the vocational and personal development of so many young people living or learning in East Dunbartonshire.”

For more information visit www.edopps4all.com.