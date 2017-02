Youngsters at Lenzie Meadow Primary enjoyed some exciting expeditions recently - and they didn’t even need to leave the classroom!

The children from P3-6 went travelling courtesy of innovative hi-tech 3D viewers and phones, supplied by visitors from the Google Expeditions Pioneer Team.

Google explorers!

Each expedition allows a teacher acting as a ‘guide’ to lead their class of ‘explorers’ through collections of 360 degrees and 3D images while pointing out interesting sights along the way.