Eco-scholarships are up for grabs

Glasgow area graduates and undergraduates are being offered the chance to apply for a ScottishPower masters scholarship – but they’ve only a few weeks left to apply.

Scholarship places are open to degree holders and undergraduates currently completing degrees.

Those who are awarded will receive grants to cover enrolment costs for the Masters as well as a “generous” living allowance.

Students from a range of disciplines will be considered, including those looking to study renewable and sustainable energy systems, clean combustion technologies, electric vehicles, and smart distribution networks.

This year, recognising an increase in demand for new technology roles in the industry, the programme will also include degrees such as information and communication technology (ICT), cybersecurity and big data management.

Scholarships will be available at the following universities - Glasgow, Edinburgh, Strathclyde, Liverpool, East Anglia, Cambridge and Imperial College London.

Two places will also be available to students wishing to study at selected Spanish universities.

Since it was launched in 2010, the ScottishPower Foundation has invested more than £850,000 in the programme but 2017 is set to be the biggest funding year yet with around £700,000 being invested.

Applications for the programme close on Friday, April 7 at 1pm.

Keith Anderson, Trustee of ScottishPower Foundation, said: “There is no doubt that the future of the energy industry lies in the hands of our bright young people and the ScottishPower Foundation is committed to supporting the advancement of their education.

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the Scholarships programme on a bigger scale than ever before, it presents a huge opportunity for graduates and we’re really excited to see where it takes them in their careers.”