East Dunbartonshire residents quiz candidates at election hustings

All four parliamentary hopefuls for the East Dunbartonshire seat in the General Election were quizzed at a hustings last night (Wednesday, May 31).

Campaign group 38 Degrees hosted the debate, with questions from people in the room, and from people who watched online.

Attendees heard from all four MP candidates about why they believe they’re best placed to become the area’s next MP. Callum McNally (Labour), Sheila Mechan (Conservative), John Nicolson (SNP) and Jo Swinson (Lib Dem) all attended.

The East Dunbartonshire 38 Degrees hustings kicked off with a detailed discussion of local health and social care issues. Things heated up markedly after a question from the floor on austerity and benefits.

Questions came thick and fast on a diverse range of issues, which really put the candidates through their paces.

Topics ranged from pensions, foreign policy and whether or not a local business should stay in the constituency or “flee to Ireland” because of Brexit.

There was loud applause when another independence referendum was discussed, with vocal support both for and against having one.

While the debate was spirited, it was carried out with respect and afterwards the candidates mingled with the audience and each other.

Stewart Kirkpatrick, Head of Scotland at 38 Degrees, said: “East Dunbartonshire is shaping up to be a hard fought seat. It was great to see people from across the constituency ask the candidates about the issues that could shape how they vote.

The hustings last night was lively, with a huge variety of opinions in the room and spontaneous applause ringing out for each of the candidates in turn. It’s set the tone for an exciting final week of the election campaign.

This event was the part of a series of hustings 38 Degrees is holding across the country in many of the most marginal seats at this General Election. We want to make sure that, despite the short election timeline, people still have a chance to quiz candidates on the issues that matter.”

You can watch the hustings in full at https://link.38degrees.org.uk/eastdunblive