East Dunbartonshire rents are to rise

East Dunbartonshire Council is to increase council house rents by 2.5 per cent, while creating a further 121 homes in the coming year.

The rent hike, pitched just below the Scottish average of 2.7 per cent, was unanimously agreed at a meeting on Thursday.

It means average weekly rents go up from £68.80 to £70.52 over 52 weeks, a weekly rise of £1.72p,

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Stewart MacDonald said: “Our revenue budget of just over £13 million pounds will ensure that we continue to deliver an affordable and sustainable housing service to our tenants.

“The proposed increase has been met with broad agreement amongst tenants and tenants groups through our consultation process and it also compares favourably with our neighbouring authorities, who are proposing increases of between 0.3 per cent and five per cent.”

“Our capital budget of just over £9.9 million pounds will ensure that we can continue to invest in our current housing stock, improving kitchens, bathrooms, windows, roofs – and also includes over £6.7 million for building new homes and £0.5 million to purchase properties on the open market.”