East Dunbartonshire is ‘most desirable place to live in Scotland’

Several places in East Dunbartonshire made the top ten list of the ‘most desirable place to live in Scotland’ in a recent study conducted by the Royal Mail.

Bishopbriggs came second in the list, Lenzie/Kirkintilloch was third, Milngavie was fifth and Bearsden was seventh on the list.

West of Scotland MSP for the Scottish Conservatives, Maurice Golden, has submitted a parliamentary motion noting the recent recognition of a number of East Dunbartonshire communities.

He said: “The West of Scotland is a fantastic place to live, and I am delighted it has been recognised in this way. That said, there is always more that can be done to improve our communities and promote local wellbeing and as your local MSP, I am committed to building on the success these areas have already achieved.”

Local council candidate Andrew Polson (Bearsden South) added: “I am delighted that so many places in East Dunbartonshire have been recognised in this way, and as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Bearsden South, I am particularly pleased that Bearsden featured. We have a wonderful community in Bearsden, and if elected I will work tirelessly to ensure it is always a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

And Graeme McGinnigle (Milngavie) said: “It’s fantastic to see Milngavie in the top ten best places to live in Scotland. It’s well deserved, but we have to make sure that we work hard to keep that standard up. We need to protect our greenspaces, support local business and our great schools, and, if elected, that’s what my Conservative colleagues and I will do.”