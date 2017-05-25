East Dunbartonshire Council makes committee appointments

Councillors have been appointed to head up East Dunbartonshire Council’s various committees and boards.

The appointments were made at the meeting on Tuesday (May 23) evening, where Councillor Gordan Low (SNP) was appointed Council Leader, Gillian Renwick (SNP) Depute Leader, Councillor Alan Brown (Conservative) Provost and Councillor Gary Pews (Lib Dem) Depute Provost.

The Service Committee and Planning Board appointments were as follows:

Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets

Committee Convener: Councillor Jim Gibbons.

Vice Convener: Councillor Paul Ferretti.

Education Committee

Convener: Councillor Mohrag Fischer.

Vice Convener: Councillor Denis Johnston.

Audit & Risk Management Committee

Convener: Councillor Vaughan Moody.

Vice Convener: Councillor Andrew Polson.

Policy & Resources Committee

Convener: Councillor Gordan Low.

Vice Convener: Councillor Gillian Renwick.

Planning Board

Convener: Councillor Billy Hendry.

Vice Convener: Councillor Rosie O’Neill.