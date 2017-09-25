East Dunbartonshire Council is planning a green future

Two green-themed plans, described as “crucial to the wellbeing of East Dunbartonshire’s places and people”, have been officially unveiled.

The Green Network Strategy (GNS) and the Local Biodiversity Action Plan (LBAP) were both launched earlier this month.

Council chiefs say the documents take “a unique approach to showing how the natural environment underpins our social and economic wellbeing, and strengthens the council’s commitment to sustainability”.

The launch event - at Mugdock Country Park - also included the official re-signings of Scotland’s Geodiversity Charter and the Central Scotland Green Network Concordat by East Dunbartonshire Council.

The GNS, led by the council with support from the Glasgow & Clyde Valley Green Network Partnership, is the first of its kind in Scotland.

It maps connected green areas in East Dunbartonshire and proposes improvements, aiming to deliver a number of benefits for biodiversity, access, transport, economic development, flood management, land-use planning and health promotion.

The GNS is also available as a ‘Story Map’ which combines interactive maps with text and images from the strategy. This is the first ‘Story Map’ the council has produced and it is hoped users find it an enjoyable and novel way of viewing the strategy.

Due to its innovative nature, the GNS has been entered into the Scottish Government’s People’s Choice Awards, which members of the public can vote on until the end of October.

Meanwhile, the LBAP - prepared by East Dunbartonshire Local Biodiversity Partnership -illustrates how crucial the natural environment is to the goods and services we depend on, and sets out how the council and its partners will protect and enhance local ecosystems.

Both documents - which are available to view at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk - were produced after public consultation, which included drop-in public sessions, and a key message shared by both is that everyone has a role to play whether at work, school or home.

Angus Miller, Chair of the Scottish Geodiversity Forum, said: “Geodiversity underpins the varied landscapes of East Dunbartonshire, contributing to a sense of place that each community has.

“East Dunbartonshire Council has led the way in Scotland in recognising the importance of geodiversity for local people, in identifying and promoting local sites of interest.”