East Dunbartonshire company named Scottish exporter of the year

A pioneering manufacturer flying the flag for East Dunbartonshire and Scotland has scooped a dazzling double.

John McGavigan Ltd was named Scottish Exporter of the Year and Large Exporter of the Year at the HSBC Scottish Export Awards recently.

Established in 1861, the Bishopbriggs company supplies a range of technical and decorative plastic components and assemblies for the automotive industry from its manufacturing operations in Scotland as well as China.

Sarah Main, Marketing and Sales Coordinator at John McGavigan, said: “We were delighted to be recognised in the large exporter category so to also win the overall award for Scottish Exporter of the Year was very special indeed.

“We have been exporting to locations as wide as Asia and the Americas for more than 30 years now so it was a great to receive recognition for the company’s innovative work at home and abroad.”

Thomas Glen, East Dunbartonshire Council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Congratulations to everyone at McGavigan’s on their extraordinary success at the Scottish Export Awards.

“It’s a terrific advert for East Dunbartonshire and the first-class work taking place within the local economy.

“As an authority we are here to support all sizes of business, new and existing, to grow from strength to strength.”