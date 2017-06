More than 1,800 (plastic) ducks took to Allander Water during Milngavie Week for a popular fundraiser run by Allander Rotary.

Six prizes were won, and winners will be announced on the Rotary website soon.

Rotary have thanked everyone who took part by sponsoring a duck, and also Milngavie Scouts - seen here wading in the water to collect the ducks at the end of the race in Lennox Park.